Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 87
Al-Kahf
87
18:87
قال اما من ظلم فسوف نعذبه ثم يرد الى ربه فيعذبه عذابا نكرا ٨٧
قَالَ أَمَّا مَن ظَلَمَ فَسَوْفَ نُعَذِّبُهُۥ ثُمَّ يُرَدُّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِۦ فَيُعَذِّبُهُۥ عَذَابًۭا نُّكْرًۭا ٨٧
قَالَ
ﱩ
أَمَّا
ﱪ
مَن
ﱫ
ظَلَمَ
ﱬ
فَسَوۡفَ
ﱭ
نُعَذِّبُهُۥ
ﱮ
ثُمَّ
ﱯ
يُرَدُّ
ﱰ
إِلَىٰ
ﱱ
رَبِّهِۦ
ﱲ
فَيُعَذِّبُهُۥ
ﱳ
عَذَابٗا
ﱴ
نُّكۡرٗا
ﱵ
٨٧
ﱶ
He responded, “Whoever does wrong will be punished by us, then will be returned to their Lord, Who will punish them with a horrible torment.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.