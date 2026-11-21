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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 86
Al-Kahf
86
18:86
حتى اذا بلغ مغرب الشمس وجدها تغرب في عين حمية ووجد عندها قوما قلنا يا ذا القرنين اما ان تعذب واما ان تتخذ فيهم حسنا ٨٦
حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا بَلَغَ مَغْرِبَ ٱلشَّمْسِ وَجَدَهَا تَغْرُبُ فِى عَيْنٍ حَمِئَةٍۢ وَوَجَدَ عِندَهَا قَوْمًۭا ۗ قُلْنَا يَـٰذَا ٱلْقَرْنَيْنِ إِمَّآ أَن تُعَذِّبَ وَإِمَّآ أَن تَتَّخِذَ فِيهِمْ حُسْنًۭا ٨٦
حَتَّىٰٓ
ﱏ
إِذَا
ﱐ
بَلَغَ
ﱑ
مَغۡرِبَ
ﱒ
ٱلشَّمۡسِ
ﱓ
وَجَدَهَا
ﱔ
تَغۡرُبُ
ﱕ
فِي
ﱖ
عَيۡنٍ
ﱗ
حَمِئَةٖ
ﱘ
وَوَجَدَ
ﱙ
عِندَهَا
ﱚ
قَوۡمٗاۖ
ﱛﱜ
قُلۡنَا
ﱝ
يَٰذَا
ﱞ
ٱلۡقَرۡنَيۡنِ
ﱟ
إِمَّآ
ﱠ
أَن
ﱡ
تُعَذِّبَ
ﱢ
وَإِمَّآ
ﱣ
أَن
ﱤ
تَتَّخِذَ
ﱥ
فِيهِمۡ
ﱦ
حُسۡنٗا
ﱧ
٨٦
ﱨ
until he reached the setting ˹point˺ of the sun, which appeared to him to be setting in a spring of murky water, where he found some people. We said, “O Ⱬul-Qarnain! Either punish them or treat them kindly.”
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