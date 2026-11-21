Interpretations of why the Ship was damaged This is an explanation of what Musa found so hard to understand, and the appearence of which he condemed. Allah showed Al-Khidr the hidden reasons, so he said, "I damaged the ship to make it faulty, because they used to pass by a king who was one of the oppressors, who يَأْخُذُ كُلَّ سَفِينَةٍ (seized every boat), i.e., every good, sound boat غَصْباً (by force.) `So I wanted to prevent him from taking this boat by making it appear faulty, so that its poor owners who had nothing else could benefit from it.' It was also said that they were orphans.