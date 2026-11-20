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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 53
Al-Kahf
53
18:53
وراى المجرمون النار فظنوا انهم مواقعوها ولم يجدوا عنها مصرفا ٥٣
وَرَءَا ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ ٱلنَّارَ فَظَنُّوٓا۟ أَنَّهُم مُّوَاقِعُوهَا وَلَمْ يَجِدُوا۟ عَنْهَا مَصْرِفًۭا ٥٣
وَرَءَا
ﳆ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
ﳇ
ٱلنَّارَ
ﳈ
فَظَنُّوٓاْ
ﳉ
أَنَّهُم
ﳊ
مُّوَاقِعُوهَا
ﳋ
وَلَمۡ
ﳌ
يَجِدُواْ
ﳍ
عَنۡهَا
ﳎ
مَصۡرِفٗا
ﳏ
٥٣
ﳐ
The wicked will see the Fire and realize that they are bound to fall into it, and will find no way to avoid it.
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