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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 52
Al-Kahf
52
18:52
ويوم يقول نادوا شركايي الذين زعمتم فدعوهم فلم يستجيبوا لهم وجعلنا بينهم موبقا ٥٢
وَيَوْمَ يَقُولُ نَادُوا۟ شُرَكَآءِىَ ٱلَّذِينَ زَعَمْتُمْ فَدَعَوْهُمْ فَلَمْ يَسْتَجِيبُوا۟ لَهُمْ وَجَعَلْنَا بَيْنَهُم مَّوْبِقًۭا ٥٢
وَيَوۡمَ
ﲸ
يَقُولُ
ﲹ
نَادُواْ
ﲺ
شُرَكَآءِيَ
ﲻ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲼ
زَعَمۡتُمۡ
ﲽ
فَدَعَوۡهُمۡ
ﲾ
فَلَمۡ
ﲿ
يَسۡتَجِيبُواْ
ﳀ
لَهُمۡ
ﳁ
وَجَعَلۡنَا
ﳂ
بَيۡنَهُم
ﳃ
مَّوۡبِقٗا
ﳄ
٥٢
ﳅ
And ˹beware of˺ the Day He will say, “Call upon those you claimed were My associate-gods.” So they will call them, but will receive no response. And We will make them ˹all˺ share in the same doom.
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