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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 51
Al-Kahf
51
18:51
۞ ما اشهدتهم خلق السماوات والارض ولا خلق انفسهم وما كنت متخذ المضلين عضدا ٥١
۞ مَّآ أَشْهَدتُّهُمْ خَلْقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَا خَلْقَ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَمَا كُنتُ مُتَّخِذَ ٱلْمُضِلِّينَ عَضُدًۭا ٥١
۞ مَّآ
ﲩ ﲪ
أَشۡهَدتُّهُمۡ
ﲫ
خَلۡقَ
ﲬ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲭ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲮ
وَلَا
ﲯ
خَلۡقَ
ﲰ
أَنفُسِهِمۡ
ﲱ
وَمَا
ﲲ
كُنتُ
ﲳ
مُتَّخِذَ
ﲴ
ٱلۡمُضِلِّينَ
ﲵ
عَضُدٗا
ﲶ
٥١
ﲷ
I never called them to witness the creation of the heavens and the earth or ˹even˺ their own creation, nor would I take the misleaders as helpers.
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