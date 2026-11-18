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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 5
Al-Kahf
5
18:5
ما لهم به من علم ولا لابايهم كبرت كلمة تخرج من افواههم ان يقولون الا كذبا ٥
مَّا لَهُم بِهِۦ مِنْ عِلْمٍۢ وَلَا لِـَٔابَآئِهِمْ ۚ كَبُرَتْ كَلِمَةًۭ تَخْرُجُ مِنْ أَفْوَٰهِهِمْ ۚ إِن يَقُولُونَ إِلَّا كَذِبًۭا ٥
مَّا
ﱁ
لَهُم
ﱂ
بِهِۦ
ﱃ
مِنۡ
ﱄ
عِلۡمٖ
ﱅ
وَلَا
ﱆ
لِأٓبَآئِهِمۡۚ
ﱇﱈ
كَبُرَتۡ
ﱉ
كَلِمَةٗ
ﱊ
تَخۡرُجُ
ﱋ
مِنۡ
ﱌ
أَفۡوَٰهِهِمۡۚ
ﱍﱎ
إِن
ﱏ
يَقُولُونَ
ﱐ
إِلَّا
ﱑ
كَذِبٗا
ﱒ
٥
ﱓ
They have no knowledge of this, nor did their forefathers. What a terrible claim that comes out of their mouths! They say nothing but lies.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.