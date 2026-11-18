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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 45
Al-Kahf
45
18:45
واضرب لهم مثل الحياة الدنيا كماء انزلناه من السماء فاختلط به نبات الارض فاصبح هشيما تذروه الرياح وكان الله على كل شيء مقتدرا ٤٥
وَٱضْرِبْ لَهُم مَّثَلَ ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا كَمَآءٍ أَنزَلْنَـٰهُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ فَٱخْتَلَطَ بِهِۦ نَبَاتُ ٱلْأَرْضِ فَأَصْبَحَ هَشِيمًۭا تَذْرُوهُ ٱلرِّيَـٰحُ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ مُّقْتَدِرًا ٤٥
وَٱضۡرِبۡ
ﳎ
لَهُم
ﳏ
مَّثَلَ
ﳐ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ﳑ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
ﳒ
كَمَآءٍ
ﳓ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
ﳔ
مِنَ
ﳕ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
ﳖ
فَٱخۡتَلَطَ
ﳗ
بِهِۦ
ﳘ
نَبَاتُ
ﳙ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﳚ
فَأَصۡبَحَ
ﳛ
هَشِيمٗا
ﳜ
تَذۡرُوهُ
ﳝ
ٱلرِّيَٰحُۗ
ﳞﳟ
وَكَانَ
ﳠ
ٱللَّهُ
ﳡ
عَلَىٰ
ﳢ
كُلِّ
ﳣ
شَيۡءٖ
ﳤ
مُّقۡتَدِرًا
ﳥ
٤٥
ﳦ
And give them a parable of this worldly life. ˹It is˺ like the plants of the earth, thriving when sustained by the rain We send down from the sky. Then they ˹soon˺ turn into chaff scattered by the wind. And Allah is fully capable of ˹doing˺ all things.
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