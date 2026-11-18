Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 44
Al-Kahf
44
18:44
هنالك الولاية لله الحق هو خير ثوابا وخير عقبا ٤٤
هُنَالِكَ ٱلْوَلَـٰيَةُ لِلَّهِ ٱلْحَقِّ ۚ هُوَ خَيْرٌۭ ثَوَابًۭا وَخَيْرٌ عُقْبًۭا ٤٤
هُنَالِكَ
ﳃ
ٱلۡوَلَٰيَةُ
ﳄ
لِلَّهِ
ﳅ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
ﳆﳇ
هُوَ
ﳈ
خَيۡرٞ
ﳉ
ثَوَابٗا
ﳊ
وَخَيۡرٌ
ﳋ
عُقۡبٗا
ﳌ
٤٤
ﳍ
At this time, support comes ˹only˺ from Allah—the True ˹Lord˺. He is best in reward and best in outcome.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.