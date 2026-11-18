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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 31
Al-Kahf
31
18:31
اولايك لهم جنات عدن تجري من تحتهم الانهار يحلون فيها من اساور من ذهب ويلبسون ثيابا خضرا من سندس واستبرق متكيين فيها على الارايك نعم الثواب وحسنت مرتفقا ٣١
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهِمُ ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ يُحَلَّوْنَ فِيهَا مِنْ أَسَاوِرَ مِن ذَهَبٍۢ وَيَلْبَسُونَ ثِيَابًا خُضْرًۭا مِّن سُندُسٍۢ وَإِسْتَبْرَقٍۢ مُّتَّكِـِٔينَ فِيهَا عَلَى ٱلْأَرَآئِكِ ۚ نِعْمَ ٱلثَّوَابُ وَحَسُنَتْ مُرْتَفَقًۭا ٣١
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ﲐ
لَهُمۡ
ﲑ
جَنَّٰتُ
ﲒ
عَدۡنٖ
ﲓ
تَجۡرِي
ﲔ
مِن
ﲕ
تَحۡتِهِمُ
ﲖ
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُ
ﲗ
يُحَلَّوۡنَ
ﲘ
فِيهَا
ﲙ
مِنۡ
ﲚ
أَسَاوِرَ
ﲛ
مِن
ﲜ
ذَهَبٖ
ﲝ
وَيَلۡبَسُونَ
ﲞ
ثِيَابًا
ﲟ
خُضۡرٗا
ﲠ
مِّن
ﲡ
سُندُسٖ
ﲢ
وَإِسۡتَبۡرَقٖ
ﲣ
مُّتَّكِـِٔينَ
ﲤ
فِيهَا
ﲥ
عَلَى
ﲦ
ٱلۡأَرَآئِكِۚ
ﲧﲨ
نِعۡمَ
ﲩ
ٱلثَّوَابُ
ﲪ
وَحَسُنَتۡ
ﲫ
مُرۡتَفَقٗا
ﲬ
٣١
ﲭ
It is they who will have the Gardens of Eternity, with rivers flowing under their feet. There they will be adorned with bracelets of gold, and wear green garments of fine silk and rich brocade, reclining there on ˹canopied˺ couches. What a marvellous reward! And what a fabulous place to rest!
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