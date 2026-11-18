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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 21
Al-Kahf
21
18:21
وكذالك اعثرنا عليهم ليعلموا ان وعد الله حق وان الساعة لا ريب فيها اذ يتنازعون بينهم امرهم فقالوا ابنوا عليهم بنيانا ربهم اعلم بهم قال الذين غلبوا على امرهم لنتخذن عليهم مسجدا ٢١
وَكَذَٰلِكَ أَعْثَرْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ لِيَعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ وَأَنَّ ٱلسَّاعَةَ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهَآ إِذْ يَتَنَـٰزَعُونَ بَيْنَهُمْ أَمْرَهُمْ ۖ فَقَالُوا۟ ٱبْنُوا۟ عَلَيْهِم بُنْيَـٰنًۭا ۖ رَّبُّهُمْ أَعْلَمُ بِهِمْ ۚ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ غَلَبُوا۟ عَلَىٰٓ أَمْرِهِمْ لَنَتَّخِذَنَّ عَلَيْهِم مَّسْجِدًۭا ٢١
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ﱁ
أَعۡثَرۡنَا
ﱂ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ﱃ
لِيَعۡلَمُوٓاْ
ﱄ
أَنَّ
ﱅ
وَعۡدَ
ﱆ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱇ
حَقّٞ
ﱈ
وَأَنَّ
ﱉ
ٱلسَّاعَةَ
ﱊ
لَا
ﱋ
رَيۡبَ
ﱌ
فِيهَآ
ﱍ
إِذۡ
ﱎ
يَتَنَٰزَعُونَ
ﱏ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
ﱐ
أَمۡرَهُمۡۖ
ﱑﱒ
فَقَالُواْ
ﱓ
ٱبۡنُواْ
ﱔ
عَلَيۡهِم
ﱕ
بُنۡيَٰنٗاۖ
ﱖﱗ
رَّبُّهُمۡ
ﱘ
أَعۡلَمُ
ﱙ
بِهِمۡۚ
ﱚﱛ
قَالَ
ﱜ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﱝ
غَلَبُواْ
ﱞ
عَلَىٰٓ
ﱟ
أَمۡرِهِمۡ
ﱠ
لَنَتَّخِذَنَّ
ﱡ
عَلَيۡهِم
ﱢ
مَّسۡجِدٗا
ﱣ
٢١
ﱤ
That is how We caused them to be discovered so that their people might know that Allah’s promise ˹of resurrection˺ is true and that there is no doubt about the Hour.
1
When the people disputed with each other about the case of the youth ˹after their death˺,
2
some proposed, “Build a structure around them. Their Lord knows best about them.” Those who prevailed in the matter said, “We will surely build a place of worship over them.”
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