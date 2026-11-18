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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 18
Al-Kahf
18
18:18
وتحسبهم ايقاظا وهم رقود ونقلبهم ذات اليمين وذات الشمال وكلبهم باسط ذراعيه بالوصيد لو اطلعت عليهم لوليت منهم فرارا ولمليت منهم رعبا ١٨
وَتَحْسَبُهُمْ أَيْقَاظًۭا وَهُمْ رُقُودٌۭ ۚ وَنُقَلِّبُهُمْ ذَاتَ ٱلْيَمِينِ وَذَاتَ ٱلشِّمَالِ ۖ وَكَلْبُهُم بَـٰسِطٌۭ ذِرَاعَيْهِ بِٱلْوَصِيدِ ۚ لَوِ ٱطَّلَعْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ لَوَلَّيْتَ مِنْهُمْ فِرَارًۭا وَلَمُلِئْتَ مِنْهُمْ رُعْبًۭا ١٨
وَتَحۡسَبُهُمۡ
ﱼ
أَيۡقَاظٗا
ﱽ
وَهُمۡ
ﱾ
رُقُودٞۚ
ﱿﲀ
وَنُقَلِّبُهُمۡ
ﲁ
ذَاتَ
ﲂ
ٱلۡيَمِينِ
ﲃ
وَذَاتَ
ﲄ
ٱلشِّمَالِۖ
ﲅﲆ
وَكَلۡبُهُم
ﲇ
بَٰسِطٞ
ﲈ
ذِرَاعَيۡهِ
ﲉ
بِٱلۡوَصِيدِۚ
ﲊﲋ
لَوِ
ﲌ
ٱطَّلَعۡتَ
ﲍ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ﲎ
لَوَلَّيۡتَ
ﲏ
مِنۡهُمۡ
ﲐ
فِرَارٗا
ﲑ
وَلَمُلِئۡتَ
ﲒ
مِنۡهُمۡ
ﲓ
رُعۡبٗا
ﲔ
١٨
ﲕ
And you would have thought they were awake,
1
though they were asleep. We turned them over, to the right and left, while their dog stretched his forelegs at the entrance. Had you looked at them, you would have certainly fled away from them, filled with horror.
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