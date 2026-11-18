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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 15
Al-Kahf
15
18:15
هاولاء قومنا اتخذوا من دونه الهة لولا ياتون عليهم بسلطان بين فمن اظلم ممن افترى على الله كذبا ١٥
هَـٰٓؤُلَآءِ قَوْمُنَا ٱتَّخَذُوا۟ مِن دُونِهِۦٓ ءَالِهَةًۭ ۖ لَّوْلَا يَأْتُونَ عَلَيْهِم بِسُلْطَـٰنٍۭ بَيِّنٍۢ ۖ فَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّنِ ٱفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًۭا ١٥
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
ﳃ
قَوۡمُنَا
ﳄ
ٱتَّخَذُواْ
ﳅ
مِن
ﳆ
دُونِهِۦٓ
ﳇ
ءَالِهَةٗۖ
ﳈﳉ
لَّوۡلَا
ﳊ
يَأۡتُونَ
ﳋ
عَلَيۡهِم
ﳌ
بِسُلۡطَٰنِۭ
ﳍ
بَيِّنٖۖ
ﳎﳏ
فَمَنۡ
ﳐ
أَظۡلَمُ
ﳑ
مِمَّنِ
ﳒ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰ
ﳓ
عَلَى
ﳔ
ٱللَّهِ
ﳕ
كَذِبٗا
ﳖ
١٥
ﳗ
˹Then they said to one another,˺ “These people of ours have taken gods besides Him. Why do they not produce a clear proof of them? Who then does more wrong than those who fabricate lies against Allah?
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