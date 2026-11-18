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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Kahf Ayah 12
Al-Kahf
12
18:12
ثم بعثناهم لنعلم اي الحزبين احصى لما لبثوا امدا ١٢
ثُمَّ بَعَثْنَـٰهُمْ لِنَعْلَمَ أَىُّ ٱلْحِزْبَيْنِ أَحْصَىٰ لِمَا لَبِثُوٓا۟ أَمَدًۭا ١٢
ثُمَّ
ﲗ
بَعَثۡنَٰهُمۡ
ﲘ
لِنَعۡلَمَ
ﲙ
أَيُّ
ﲚ
ٱلۡحِزۡبَيۡنِ
ﲛ
أَحۡصَىٰ
ﲜ
لِمَا
ﲝ
لَبِثُوٓاْ
ﲞ
أَمَدٗا
ﲟ
١٢
ﲠ
then We raised them so We may show which of the two groups would make a better estimation of the length of their stay.
1
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