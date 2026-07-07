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Al-Jinn
8
72:8
وانا لمسنا السماء فوجدناها مليت حرسا شديدا وشهبا ٨
وَأَنَّا لَمَسْنَا ٱلسَّمَآءَ فَوَجَدْنَـٰهَا مُلِئَتْ حَرَسًۭا شَدِيدًۭا وَشُهُبًۭا ٨
وَأَنَّا
لَمَسۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
فَوَجَدۡنَٰهَا
مُلِئَتۡ
حَرَسٗا
شَدِيدٗا
وَشُهُبٗا
٨
˹Earlier˺ we tried to reach heaven ˹for news˺, only to find it filled with stern guards and shooting stars.
1
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العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
قَالَ الْجِنّ ﴿وَأَنَّا لَمَسۡنَا ٱلسَّمَاۤءَ﴾ رُمْنَا اسْتِرَاق السَّمْع ﴿فَوَجَدۡنَـٰهَا مُلِئَتۡ حَرَسࣰا﴾ مِنْ الْمَلَائِكَة ﴿شَدِیدࣰا وَشُهُبࣰا ٨﴾ نُجُومًا مُحَرِّقَة وَذَلِكَ لَمَّا بَعَثَ النَّبِيّ صَلَّى اللَّه عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ