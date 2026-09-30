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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Hadid Ayah 9
Al-Hadid
9
57:9
هو الذي ينزل على عبده ايات بينات ليخرجكم من الظلمات الى النور وان الله بكم لرءوف رحيم ٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى يُنَزِّلُ عَلَىٰ عَبْدِهِۦٓ ءَايَـٰتٍۭ بَيِّنَـٰتٍۢ لِّيُخْرِجَكُم مِّنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ ۚ وَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِكُمْ لَرَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٩
هُوَ
ﲢ
ٱلَّذِي
ﲣ
يُنَزِّلُ
ﲤ
عَلَىٰ
ﲥ
عَبۡدِهِۦٓ
ﲦ
ءَايَٰتِۭ
ﲧ
بَيِّنَٰتٖ
ﲨ
لِّيُخۡرِجَكُم
ﲩ
مِّنَ
ﲪ
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِ
ﲫ
إِلَى
ﲬ
ٱلنُّورِۚ
ﲭﲮ
وَإِنَّ
ﲯ
ٱللَّهَ
ﲰ
بِكُمۡ
ﲱ
لَرَءُوفٞ
ﲲ
رَّحِيمٞ
ﲳ
٩
ﲴ
He is the One Who sends down clear revelations to His servant to bring you out of darkness and into light. For indeed Allah is Ever Gracious and Most Merciful to you.
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