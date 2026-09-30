Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Hadid Ayah 10
Al-Hadid
10
57:10
وما لكم الا تنفقوا في سبيل الله ولله ميراث السماوات والارض لا يستوي منكم من انفق من قبل الفتح وقاتل اولايك اعظم درجة من الذين انفقوا من بعد وقاتلوا وكلا وعد الله الحسنى والله بما تعملون خبير ١٠
وَمَا لَكُمْ أَلَّا تُنفِقُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَلِلَّهِ مِيرَٰثُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ لَا يَسْتَوِى مِنكُم مَّنْ أَنفَقَ مِن قَبْلِ ٱلْفَتْحِ وَقَـٰتَلَ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَعْظَمُ دَرَجَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنفَقُوا۟ مِنۢ بَعْدُ وَقَـٰتَلُوا۟ ۚ وَكُلًّۭا وَعَدَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْحُسْنَىٰ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرٌۭ ١٠
وَمَا
ﲵ
لَكُمۡ
ﲶ
أَلَّا
ﲷ
تُنفِقُواْ
ﲸ
فِي
ﲹ
سَبِيلِ
ﲺ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲻ
وَلِلَّهِ
ﲼ
مِيرَٰثُ
ﲽ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲾ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
ﲿﳀ
لَا
ﳁ
يَسۡتَوِي
ﳂ
مِنكُم
ﳃ
مَّنۡ
ﳄ
أَنفَقَ
ﳅ
مِن
ﳆ
قَبۡلِ
ﳇ
ٱلۡفَتۡحِ
ﳈ
وَقَٰتَلَۚ
ﳉﳊ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ﳋ
أَعۡظَمُ
ﳌ
دَرَجَةٗ
ﳍ
مِّنَ
ﳎ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﳏ
أَنفَقُواْ
ﳐ
مِنۢ
ﳑ
بَعۡدُ
ﳒ
وَقَٰتَلُواْۚ
ﳓﳔ
وَكُلّٗا
ﳕ
وَعَدَ
ﳖ
ٱللَّهُ
ﳗ
ٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰۚ
ﳘﳙ
وَٱللَّهُ
ﳚ
بِمَا
ﳛ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
ﳜ
خَبِيرٞ
ﳝ
١٠
ﳞ
And why should you not spend in the cause of Allah, while Allah is the ˹sole˺ inheritor of the heavens and the earth? Those of you who donated and fought before the victory ˹over Mecca˺ are unparalleled. They are far greater in rank than those who donated and fought afterwards.
1
Yet Allah has promised each a fine reward. And Allah is All-Aware of what you do.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.