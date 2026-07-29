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Al-Baqarah
98
2:98
من كان عدوا لله وملايكته ورسله وجبريل وميكال فان الله عدو للكافرين ٩٨
مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّۭا لِّلَّهِ وَمَلَـٰٓئِكَتِهِۦ وَرُسُلِهِۦ وَجِبْرِيلَ وَمِيكَىٰلَ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَدُوٌّۭ لِّلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٩٨
مَن
كَانَ
عَدُوّٗا
لِّلَّهِ
وَمَلَٰٓئِكَتِهِۦ
وَرُسُلِهِۦ
وَجِبۡرِيلَ
وَمِيكَىٰلَ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَدُوّٞ
لِّلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٩٨
Whoever is an enemy of Allah, His angels, His messengers, Gabriel, and Michael, then ˹let them know that˺ Allah is certainly the enemy of the disbelievers.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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10 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:97-98
When Truth Came Through Jibril
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:97–98) through the Hadith
Sometimes the heart struggles with the means through which Allah ﷻ sends guidance.
﴿قُلْ مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّا لِّجِبْرِيلَ فَإِنَّهُ نَزَّلَهُ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ بِإِذْنِ اللَّهِ﴾
“Say: Whoever is an enemy to Jibrīl — it is he who brought it down upon your heart by the permission of Allah…” (2:97)
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil claimed they would ha...
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