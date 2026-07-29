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Al-Baqarah
97
2:97
قل من كان عدوا لجبريل فانه نزله على قلبك باذن الله مصدقا لما بين يديه وهدى وبشرى للمومنين ٩٧
قُلْ مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّۭا لِّجِبْرِيلَ فَإِنَّهُۥ نَزَّلَهُۥ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَهُدًۭى وَبُشْرَىٰ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٩٧
قُلۡ
مَن
كَانَ
عَدُوّٗا
لِّـجِبۡرِيلَ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
نَزَّلَهُۥ
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِكَ
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهِ
وَهُدٗى
وَبُشۡرَىٰ
لِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٩٧
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Whoever is an enemy of Gabriel should know that he revealed this ˹Quran˺ to your heart by Allah’s Will, confirming what came before it—a guide and good news for the believers.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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10 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:97-98
When Truth Came Through Jibril
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:97–98) through the Hadith
Sometimes the heart struggles with the means through which Allah ﷻ sends guidance.
﴿قُلْ مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّا لِّجِبْرِيلَ فَإِنَّهُ نَزَّلَهُ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ بِإِذْنِ اللَّهِ﴾
“Say: Whoever is an enemy to Jibrīl — it is he who brought it down upon your heart by the permission of Allah…” (2:97)
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil claimed they would ha...
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