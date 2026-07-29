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Al-Baqarah
89
2:89
ولما جاءهم كتاب من عند الله مصدق لما معهم وكانوا من قبل يستفتحون على الذين كفروا فلما جاءهم ما عرفوا كفروا به فلعنة الله على الكافرين ٨٩
وَلَمَّا جَآءَهُمْ كِتَـٰبٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌۭ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ وَكَانُوا۟ مِن قَبْلُ يَسْتَفْتِحُونَ عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ فَلَمَّا جَآءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا۟ كَفَرُوا۟ بِهِۦ ۚ فَلَعْنَةُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَى ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٩
وَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُمۡ
كِتَٰبٞ
مِّنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
مُصَدِّقٞ
لِّمَا
مَعَهُمۡ
وَكَانُواْ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
يَسۡتَفۡتِحُونَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُم
مَّا
عَرَفُواْ
كَفَرُواْ
بِهِۦۚ
فَلَعۡنَةُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَى
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٨٩
Although they used to pray for victory ˹by means of the Prophet˺ over the polytheists,
1
when there came to them a Book from Allah which they recognized,
2
confirming the Scripture they had ˹in their hands˺, they rejected it. So may Allah’s condemnation be upon the disbelievers.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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10 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:89-90
What They Recognized
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:89–90) through the Hadith
Sometimes recognition comes before surrender.
The people described in these ayahs had long been waiting for a prophet.
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil recognized signs of the Prophet ﷺ from earlier revelation, prayed for victory through him, and spoke of his coming before he was sent.
Then comes the painful turn:
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا كَفَرُو...
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