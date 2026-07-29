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Al-Baqarah
87
2:87
ولقد اتينا موسى الكتاب وقفينا من بعده بالرسل واتينا عيسى ابن مريم البينات وايدناه بروح القدس افكلما جاءكم رسول بما لا تهوى انفسكم استكبرتم ففريقا كذبتم وفريقا تقتلون ٨٧
وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَقَفَّيْنَا مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ بِٱلرُّسُلِ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَا عِيسَى ٱبْنَ مَرْيَمَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَأَيَّدْنَـٰهُ بِرُوحِ ٱلْقُدُسِ ۗ أَفَكُلَّمَا جَآءَكُمْ رَسُولٌۢ بِمَا لَا تَهْوَىٰٓ أَنفُسُكُمُ ٱسْتَكْبَرْتُمْ فَفَرِيقًۭا كَذَّبْتُمْ وَفَرِيقًۭا تَقْتُلُونَ ٨٧
وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَقَفَّيۡنَا
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
بِٱلرُّسُلِۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَا
عِيسَى
ٱبۡنَ
مَرۡيَمَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَأَيَّدۡنَٰهُ
بِرُوحِ
ٱلۡقُدُسِۗ
أَفَكُلَّمَا
جَآءَكُمۡ
رَسُولُۢ
بِمَا
لَا
تَهۡوَىٰٓ
أَنفُسُكُمُ
ٱسۡتَكۡبَرۡتُمۡ
فَفَرِيقٗا
كَذَّبۡتُمۡ
وَفَرِيقٗا
تَقۡتُلُونَ
٨٧
Indeed, We gave Moses the Book and sent after him successive messengers. And We gave Jesus, son of Mary, clear proofs and supported him with the holy spirit.
1
Why is it that every time a messenger comes to you ˹Israelites˺ with something you do not like, you become arrogant, rejecting some and killing others?
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr. Nahiya
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:87
I keep thinking of the significance, or rather, the importance of sending Isa [AS] - specifically - back to us during the end times.
The Jews don't believe in Isa [AS] and await who they say will be the last messenger (of course, they also don't believe in the Prophet Muhammadh [SAW]).
The Christians, on the other hand, believe Prophet Isa [AS] to be their God. And they changed their Book and lied about the message that Prophet Isa [AS] came to...
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9
3
ekaterina myachina
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10 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:87-88
Our Hearts Are Covered
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:87–88) through the Hadith
The ayahs speak about messengers sent one after another with clear signs:
﴿وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا مُوسَى الْكِتَابَ وَقَفَّيْنَا مِن بَعْدِهِ بِالرُّسُلِ﴾
“We certainly gave Mūsā the Book and sent messengers after him in succession…” (2:87)
Yet the response repeated itself:
﴿أَفَكُلَّمَا جَاءَكُمْ رَسُولٌ بِمَا لَا تَهْوَىٰ أَنفُسُكُمُ اسْتَكْبَرْتُمْ﴾
“Whenever a messenger ca...
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6
2
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