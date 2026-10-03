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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Baqarah Ayah 84
Al-Baqarah
84
2:84
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم لا تسفكون دماءكم ولا تخرجون انفسكم من دياركم ثم اقررتم وانتم تشهدون ٨٤
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ لَا تَسْفِكُونَ دِمَآءَكُمْ وَلَا تُخْرِجُونَ أَنفُسَكُم مِّن دِيَـٰرِكُمْ ثُمَّ أَقْرَرْتُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَشْهَدُونَ ٨٤
وَإِذۡ
ﱁ
أَخَذۡنَا
ﱂ
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
ﱃ
لَا
ﱄ
تَسۡفِكُونَ
ﱅ
دِمَآءَكُمۡ
ﱆ
وَلَا
ﱇ
تُخۡرِجُونَ
ﱈ
أَنفُسَكُم
ﱉ
مِّن
ﱊ
دِيَٰرِكُمۡ
ﱋ
ثُمَّ
ﱌ
أَقۡرَرۡتُمۡ
ﱍ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ﱎ
تَشۡهَدُونَ
ﱏ
٨٤
ﱐ
And ˹remember˺ when We took your covenant that you would neither shed each other’s blood nor expel each other from their homes, you gave your pledge and bore witness.
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