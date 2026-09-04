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Al-Baqarah 2:72 واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢

Page 11 · Juz 1

وَإِذۡ
قَتَلۡتُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَٱدَّٰرَٰءۡتُمۡ
فِيهَاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُخۡرِجٞ
مَّا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٧٢
˹This is˺ when a man was killed and you disputed who the killer was, but Allah revealed what you concealed.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,

وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

Th

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