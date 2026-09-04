Al-Baqarah 2:72 واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢
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وَإِذۡ
قَتَلۡتُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَٱدَّٰرَٰءۡتُمۡ
فِيهَاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُخۡرِجٞ
مَّا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٧٢
˹This is˺ when a man was killed and you disputed who the killer was, but Allah revealed what you concealed.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن…
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
Th…