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Tafsir: Al-Baqarah 2:70
Al-Baqarah
70
2:70
قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
قَالُوا۟ ٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُبَيِّن لَّنَا مَا هِىَ إِنَّ ٱلْبَقَرَ تَشَـٰبَهَ عَلَيْنَا وَإِنَّآ إِن شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَمُهْتَدُونَ ٧٠
قَالُواْ
ﱁ
ٱدۡعُ
ﱂ
لَنَا
ﱃ
رَبَّكَ
ﱄ
يُبَيِّن
ﱅ
لَّنَا
ﱆ
مَا
ﱇ
هِيَ
ﱈ
إِنَّ
ﱉ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
ﱊ
تَشَٰبَهَ
ﱋ
عَلَيۡنَا
ﱌ
وَإِنَّآ
ﱍ
إِن
ﱎ
شَآءَ
ﱏ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱐ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
ﱑ
٧٠
ﱒ
Again they said, “Call upon your Lord so that He may make clear to us which cow, for all cows look the same to us. Then, Allah willing, we will be guided ˹to the right one˺.”
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