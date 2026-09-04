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Tafsir: Al-Baqarah 2:50
Al-Baqarah
50
2:50
واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠
وَإِذْ فَرَقْنَا بِكُمُ ٱلْبَحْرَ فَأَنجَيْنَـٰكُمْ وَأَغْرَقْنَآ ءَالَ فِرْعَوْنَ وَأَنتُمْ تَنظُرُونَ ٥٠
وَإِذۡ
ﱕ
فَرَقۡنَا
ﱖ
بِكُمُ
ﱗ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
ﱘ
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰكُمۡ
ﱙ
وَأَغۡرَقۡنَآ
ﱚ
ءَالَ
ﱛ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
ﱜ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ﱝ
تَنظُرُونَ
ﱞ
٥٠
ﱟ
And ˹remember˺ when We parted the sea, rescued you, and drowned Pharaoh’s people before your very eyes.
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