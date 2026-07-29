Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
264
2:264
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تبطلوا صدقاتكم بالمن والاذى كالذي ينفق ماله رياء الناس ولا يومن بالله واليوم الاخر فمثله كمثل صفوان عليه تراب فاصابه وابل فتركه صلدا لا يقدرون على شيء مما كسبوا والله لا يهدي القوم الكافرين ٢٦٤
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تُبْطِلُوا۟ صَدَقَـٰتِكُم بِٱلْمَنِّ وَٱلْأَذَىٰ كَٱلَّذِى يُنفِقُ مَالَهُۥ رِئَآءَ ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَا يُؤْمِنُ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ فَمَثَلُهُۥ كَمَثَلِ صَفْوَانٍ عَلَيْهِ تُرَابٌۭ فَأَصَابَهُۥ وَابِلٌۭ فَتَرَكَهُۥ صَلْدًۭا ۖ لَّا يَقْدِرُونَ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ مِّمَّا كَسَبُوا۟ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَهْدِى ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٦٤
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تُبۡطِلُواْ
صَدَقَٰتِكُم
بِٱلۡمَنِّ
وَٱلۡأَذَىٰ
كَٱلَّذِي
يُنفِقُ
مَالَهُۥ
رِئَآءَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَا
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۖ
فَمَثَلُهُۥ
كَمَثَلِ
صَفۡوَانٍ
عَلَيۡهِ
تُرَابٞ
فَأَصَابَهُۥ
وَابِلٞ
فَتَرَكَهُۥ
صَلۡدٗاۖ
لَّا
يَقۡدِرُونَ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
مِّمَّا
كَسَبُواْۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٦٤
O believers! Do not waste your charity with reminders ˹of your generosity˺ or hurtful words, like those who donate their wealth just to show off and do not believe in Allah or the Last Day. Their example is that of a hard barren rock covered with a thin layer of soil hit by a strong rain—leaving it just a bare stone. Such people are unable to preserve the reward of their charity. Allah does not guide ˹such˺ disbelieving people.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
hafeez saba
Follow
last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 8:28, 2:264, 2:286
After listening to my friend’s story about her miscarriage and the pain of living under her mother’s toxic words, I felt something deep stir within me. It was as if she had unknowingly opened a window to my own past—a time when I, too, had experienced a similar loss under similar circumstances.
Back then, I had felt trapped, just like she does now. The pain of losing a child was already unbearable, but what made it worse was the constant judgmen...
See more
16
4
tareq abed
Follow
8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:264-265
Look at the comparison of the show off and the sincere beleive when they spend in the way of Allah.
The show off looks like a mound of soil ready to being forth fruits with the slightest rain, looking to be inundated with rewards from Allah SWT when the time comes, but when the Day of judgement comes, that soil mound will wash away and we will see the opposite. A solid stone unable to bear fruit no matter how much rain falls on it. The show of...
See more
4
0
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah