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Al-Baqarah
259
2:259
او كالذي مر على قرية وهي خاوية على عروشها قال انى يحيي هاذه الله بعد موتها فاماته الله ماية عام ثم بعثه قال كم لبثت قال لبثت يوما او بعض يوم قال بل لبثت ماية عام فانظر الى طعامك وشرابك لم يتسنه وانظر الى حمارك ولنجعلك اية للناس وانظر الى العظام كيف ننشزها ثم نكسوها لحما فلما تبين له قال اعلم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٥٩
أَوْ كَٱلَّذِى مَرَّ عَلَىٰ قَرْيَةٍۢ وَهِىَ خَاوِيَةٌ عَلَىٰ عُرُوشِهَا قَالَ أَنَّىٰ يُحْىِۦ هَـٰذِهِ ٱللَّهُ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا ۖ فَأَمَاتَهُ ٱللَّهُ مِا۟ئَةَ عَامٍۢ ثُمَّ بَعَثَهُۥ ۖ قَالَ كَمْ لَبِثْتَ ۖ قَالَ لَبِثْتُ يَوْمًا أَوْ بَعْضَ يَوْمٍۢ ۖ قَالَ بَل لَّبِثْتَ مِا۟ئَةَ عَامٍۢ فَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰ طَعَامِكَ وَشَرَابِكَ لَمْ يَتَسَنَّهْ ۖ وَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰ حِمَارِكَ وَلِنَجْعَلَكَ ءَايَةًۭ لِّلنَّاسِ ۖ وَٱنظُرْ إِلَى ٱلْعِظَامِ كَيْفَ نُنشِزُهَا ثُمَّ نَكْسُوهَا لَحْمًۭا ۚ فَلَمَّا تَبَيَّنَ لَهُۥ قَالَ أَعْلَمُ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٥٩
أَوۡ
كَٱلَّذِي
مَرَّ
عَلَىٰ
قَرۡيَةٖ
وَهِيَ
خَاوِيَةٌ
عَلَىٰ
عُرُوشِهَا
قَالَ
أَنَّىٰ
يُحۡيِۦ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱللَّهُ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَاۖ
فَأَمَاتَهُ
ٱللَّهُ
مِاْئَةَ
عَامٖ
ثُمَّ
بَعَثَهُۥۖ
قَالَ
كَمۡ
لَبِثۡتَۖ
قَالَ
لَبِثۡتُ
يَوۡمًا
أَوۡ
بَعۡضَ
يَوۡمٖۖ
قَالَ
بَل
لَّبِثۡتَ
مِاْئَةَ
عَامٖ
فَٱنظُرۡ
إِلَىٰ
طَعَامِكَ
وَشَرَابِكَ
لَمۡ
يَتَسَنَّهۡۖ
وَٱنظُرۡ
إِلَىٰ
حِمَارِكَ
وَلِنَجۡعَلَكَ
ءَايَةٗ
لِّلنَّاسِۖ
وَٱنظُرۡ
إِلَى
ٱلۡعِظَامِ
كَيۡفَ
نُنشِزُهَا
ثُمَّ
نَكۡسُوهَا
لَحۡمٗاۚ
فَلَمَّا
تَبَيَّنَ
لَهُۥ
قَالَ
أَعۡلَمُ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٥٩
Or ˹are you not aware of˺ the one who passed by a city which was in ruins. He wondered, “How could Allah bring this back to life after its destruction?” So Allah caused him to die for a hundred years then brought him back to life. Allah asked, “How long have you remained ˹in this state˺?” He replied, “Perhaps a day or part of a day.” Allah said, “No! You have remained here for a hundred years! Just look at your food and drink—they have not spoiled. ˹But now˺ look at ˹the remains of˺ your donkey! And ˹so˺ We have made you into a sign for humanity. And look at the bones ˹of the donkey˺, how We bring them together then clothe them with flesh!”
1
When this was made clear to him, he declared, “˹Now˺ I know that Allah is Most Capable of everything.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
A Siddiqui
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20 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 17:98, 17:49, 2:259, 34:7
How will you be transformed this Ramadan? How will you be different at the end vs how you began?
Even if you are in doubt about your ability to change yourself, don't doubt Allah's ability to change you, like the disbelievers who doubted Allah's ability to bring them back to life. Surely He is capable of transforming us while we are still alive too! Let's use these remaining nights of Ramadan to plead to Him to make us better and move forward do...
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22
6
Ilham Amin
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 57:7, 2:259
In light of the recent fires devouring California's diverse landscapes, a man reported with a broken heart, 'How are we going to rebuild?' This question, of course, reminded me of a similar question that another man asked in the Qur’an:
﴿أَوۡ كَٱلَّذِی مَرَّ عَلَىٰ قَرۡیَةࣲ وَهِیَ خَاوِیَةٌ عَلَىٰ عُرُوشِهَا قَالَ أَنَّىٰ یُحۡیِۦ هَـٰذِهِ ٱللَّهُ بَعۡدَ مَوۡتِهَاۖ فَأَمَاتَهُ ٱللَّهُ مِا۟ئَةَ عَامࣲ ثُمَّ بَعَثَهُۥۖ قَالَ كَمۡ لَبِثۡتَۖ قَالَ لَب...
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12
2
Sajid Bhutta
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 19:20, 2:259, 19:8
Posted in
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
The verses in which the righteous people question how Allah will fulfill His promise, are very interesting, because it's only natural to question how Allah causes something to happen.
As Maryam, who spent all her life worshipping Allah, even questioned how she will have a son when no man had ever touched her.
As Zakariyya , who spent all his life making dua, even questioned how Allah will give him a son when his wife had become barren and he...
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9
0
Salihu Abba
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 51:20-21, 102:5, 38:29, 2:259-260
Why Reflect on the Qur'an?
Many say they reflect on the Qur'an to know Allah and understand His religion. But have we asked what the outcome of this should be? What is the destination we are meant to reach?
Allah repeatedly invites us to reflect on the Qur'an and His signs in creation, within ourselves and in the world around us (Qur'an 51:20-21, 38:29). This is not a call to passive reading but to a journey that awakens the heart and sharpens t...
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20
3
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