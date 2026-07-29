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Al-Baqarah
258
2:258
الم تر الى الذي حاج ابراهيم في ربه ان اتاه الله الملك اذ قال ابراهيم ربي الذي يحيي ويميت قال انا احيي واميت قال ابراهيم فان الله ياتي بالشمس من المشرق فات بها من المغرب فبهت الذي كفر والله لا يهدي القوم الظالمين ٢٥٨
أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى ٱلَّذِى حَآجَّ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ فِى رَبِّهِۦٓ أَنْ ءَاتَىٰهُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُلْكَ إِذْ قَالَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ رَبِّىَ ٱلَّذِى يُحْىِۦ وَيُمِيتُ قَالَ أَنَا۠ أُحْىِۦ وَأُمِيتُ ۖ قَالَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْتِى بِٱلشَّمْسِ مِنَ ٱلْمَشْرِقِ فَأْتِ بِهَا مِنَ ٱلْمَغْرِبِ فَبُهِتَ ٱلَّذِى كَفَرَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَهْدِى ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢٥٨
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
إِلَى
ٱلَّذِي
حَآجَّ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
فِي
رَبِّهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
ءَاتَىٰهُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكَ
إِذۡ
قَالَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
رَبِّيَ
ٱلَّذِي
يُحۡيِۦ
وَيُمِيتُ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
أُحۡيِۦ
وَأُمِيتُۖ
قَالَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡتِي
بِٱلشَّمۡسِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقِ
فَأۡتِ
بِهَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَغۡرِبِ
فَبُهِتَ
ٱلَّذِي
كَفَرَۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥٨
Are you ˹O Prophet˺ not aware of the one who argued with Abraham about his Lord because Allah had granted him kingship? ˹Remember˺ when Abraham said, “My Lord is the One Who has power to give life and cause death.” He argued, “I too have the power to give life and cause death.” Abraham challenged ˹him˺, “Allah causes the sun to rise from the east. So make it rise from the west.” And so the disbeliever was dumbstruck. And Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.
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