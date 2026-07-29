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Al-Baqarah
257
2:257
الله ولي الذين امنوا يخرجهم من الظلمات الى النور والذين كفروا اولياوهم الطاغوت يخرجونهم من النور الى الظلمات اولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٢٥٧
ٱللَّهُ وَلِىُّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ يُخْرِجُهُم مِّنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ ۖ وَٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ أَوْلِيَآؤُهُمُ ٱلطَّـٰغُوتُ يُخْرِجُونَهُم مِّنَ ٱلنُّورِ إِلَى ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ ۗ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٥٧
ٱللَّهُ
وَلِيُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
يُخۡرِجُهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِ
إِلَى
ٱلنُّورِۖ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَوۡلِيَآؤُهُمُ
ٱلطَّٰغُوتُ
يُخۡرِجُونَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلنُّورِ
إِلَى
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِۗ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥٧
Allah is the Guardian of the believers—He brings them out of darkness and into light. As for the disbelievers, their guardians are false gods who lead them out of light and into darkness. It is they who will be the residents of the Fire. They will be there forever.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Fariha Guncha
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6 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
While doom-scrolling today, I came across something beautiful.
Archaeologists recently discovered a carved stone bearing the name of Umar ibn al-Khattab Rz
There was something chilling about it.
To witness a trace of someone who lived over fourteen centuries ago is a remarkable feeling.
A rock carved so long ago surviving until today is extraordinary in itself.
Yet what was carved upon it is what truly arrests the heart.
"Allah is the Pro...
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21
10
Iraj Marjan
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30 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
The truth of this āyah is neither abstract nor reserved for a select group of highly qualified believers. It carries a gentle, healing reassurance for every one of us. Whenever you notice a shift in your behavior, a moral elevation, or realize that something which once dominated your heart no longer holds the same power over you, know this: your Walī—your Guardian—has brought you out of a darkness.
To truly taste the sweetness of this āyah, we m...
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20
3
Anthony Den Braven
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
Saheeh International elucidation of the ayah's context is splendid to me. 'The light of truth is one, while the darknesses of disbelief, doubt and error are many' - there is a genuine indication of objective morality, which is one whole, unified and perpetual, despite being intricate to grasp. Contrariwise, the faces of malignance and pure evil are manifold. From the quarrels of Machiavellian visions cloaked by a seducing charm, a semblance of ad...
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1
1
خديخة
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
You know when you spend a lot of time with a friend, their presence starts to bring you comfort, the same way when you spend time with the Qur'an, it's meanings and it's words start affecting your heart, it starts bringing solace, it starts bringing joy
Recently i read an article from this sister who tells the story of a friend of hers who lost her husband and was pregnant with her 3rd child,
And at the Janazah, when she hugged her, despite the...
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9
2
Abd Abdullah Mohammed
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
Assalam Alikom,
After reading and reaching the ending of the Quran specifically '604' still yet I feel so tireless to start afresh, I'm energized by the entire 'Surah' itself, trust me you won't feel lonely anymore when you'd willing to go through the Quran again.
1
0
Parveen Ahmed
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4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
Bismillah.
In this world some may feel lonely despite being surrounded by loved ones. Some may be lonely because of circumstances. According to worldly standards all these people may look Successful. Still they feel empty inside. They are surrounded by layers of darkness and that’s making them utterly depressed and lonely. What are these layers of darkness? What ever that comes between you and the Creator it causes a layer of darkness.
In all ...
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5
1
Salah Sheikh
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
Reciting this after every prayer as I always do, but today I noticed how it is Allah who is the Walīy of the believers but the false gods - ٱلطَّٰغُوت - are not the allies of the disbelievers – rather it is reversed in their case. Allah is our Guardian and Ally because He is capable. Meanwhile, the false gods are not capable of helping anyone so the disbelievers must be the ones who initiate this futile allegiance. Thus, Al-Walīy brings us out o...
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15
9
Aaisha Shahany
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257
Bismillah.
Each and every individual has its own circle of life filled with likes, hopes, passions, goals along with every other aspects such as career, family, entertainment and etc.
needless to say, we proceed with all of the things in mind until the death. We are heedless of ensuring or checking our selves whether we are in any place in the spectrum of darkness. The sad truth is we assume that we are in the 'light' and continue to be in there.
...
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5
3
A Siddiqui
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:257, 64:14
Has the world has left you feeling lonely, even when you're surrounded by people? Have you sought out friendships that didn't materialize in the way that you had wished? Have old friends changed their ways so much so that you can't even recognize them? Or perhaps you changed so much that you can no longer identify with the same people anymore...
Now is your time to deliberately and passionately pursue the love of Allah. Now is the time to set as...
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14
2
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