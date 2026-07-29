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Al-Baqarah
253
2:253
۞ تلك الرسل فضلنا بعضهم على بعض منهم من كلم الله ورفع بعضهم درجات واتينا عيسى ابن مريم البينات وايدناه بروح القدس ولو شاء الله ما اقتتل الذين من بعدهم من بعد ما جاءتهم البينات ولاكن اختلفوا فمنهم من امن ومنهم من كفر ولو شاء الله ما اقتتلوا ولاكن الله يفعل ما يريد ٢٥٣
۞ تِلْكَ ٱلرُّسُلُ فَضَّلْنَا بَعْضَهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَعْضٍۢ ۘ مِّنْهُم مَّن كَلَّمَ ٱللَّهُ ۖ وَرَفَعَ بَعْضَهُمْ دَرَجَـٰتٍۢ ۚ وَءَاتَيْنَا عِيسَى ٱبْنَ مَرْيَمَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَأَيَّدْنَـٰهُ بِرُوحِ ٱلْقُدُسِ ۗ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ مَا ٱقْتَتَلَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَتْهُمُ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتُ وَلَـٰكِنِ ٱخْتَلَفُوا۟ فَمِنْهُم مَّنْ ءَامَنَ وَمِنْهُم مَّن كَفَرَ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ مَا ٱقْتَتَلُوا۟ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَفْعَلُ مَا يُرِيدُ ٢٥٣
۞ تِلۡكَ
ٱلرُّسُلُ
فَضَّلۡنَا
بَعۡضَهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖۘ
مِّنۡهُم
مَّن
كَلَّمَ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَرَفَعَ
بَعۡضَهُمۡ
دَرَجَٰتٖۚ
وَءَاتَيۡنَا
عِيسَى
ٱبۡنَ
مَرۡيَمَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَأَيَّدۡنَٰهُ
بِرُوحِ
ٱلۡقُدُسِۗ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مَا
ٱقۡتَتَلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
جَآءَتۡهُمُ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتُ
وَلَٰكِنِ
ٱخۡتَلَفُواْ
فَمِنۡهُم
مَّنۡ
ءَامَنَ
وَمِنۡهُم
مَّن
كَفَرَۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مَا
ٱقۡتَتَلُواْ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَفۡعَلُ
مَا
يُرِيدُ
٢٥٣
We have chosen some of those messengers above others.
1
Allah spoke directly to some, and raised some high in rank. To Jesus, son of Mary, We gave clear proofs and supported him with the holy spirit.
2
If Allah had willed, succeeding generations would not have fought ˹among themselves˺ after receiving the clear proofs. But they differed—some believed while others disbelieved. Yet if Allah had willed, they would not have fought one another. But Allah does what He wills.
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