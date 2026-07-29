Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
252
2:252
تلك ايات الله نتلوها عليك بالحق وانك لمن المرسلين ٢٥٢
تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱللَّهِ نَتْلُوهَا عَلَيْكَ بِٱلْحَقِّ ۚ وَإِنَّكَ لَمِنَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٢٥٢
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱللَّهِ
نَتۡلُوهَا
عَلَيۡكَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
وَإِنَّكَ
لَمِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٢٥٢
These are Allah’s revelations which We recite to you ˹O Prophet˺ in truth. And you are truly one of the messengers.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
No reflection to show right now - start your own reflection and save it privately, or share it with the QuranReflect community.
Add a Reflection
Visit QuranReflect
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah