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Al-Baqarah
251
2:251
فهزموهم باذن الله وقتل داوود جالوت واتاه الله الملك والحكمة وعلمه مما يشاء ولولا دفع الله الناس بعضهم ببعض لفسدت الارض ولاكن الله ذو فضل على العالمين ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوهُم بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ وَقَتَلَ دَاوُۥدُ جَالُوتَ وَءَاتَىٰهُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُلْكَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَعَلَّمَهُۥ مِمَّا يَشَآءُ ۗ وَلَوْلَا دَفْعُ ٱللَّهِ ٱلنَّاسَ بَعْضَهُم بِبَعْضٍۢ لَّفَسَدَتِ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوهُم
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَقَتَلَ
دَاوُۥدُ
جَالُوتَ
وَءَاتَىٰهُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَعَلَّمَهُۥ
مِمَّا
يَشَآءُۗ
وَلَوۡلَا
دَفۡعُ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بَعۡضَهُم
بِبَعۡضٖ
لَّفَسَدَتِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢٥١
So they defeated them by Allah’s Will, and David killed Goliath. And Allah blessed David with kingship and wisdom and taught him what He willed. Had Allah not repelled a group of people by ˹the might of˺ another, corruption would have dominated the earth, but Allah is Gracious to all.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Syeda Bokhari
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:251
#DivineBookClub
#Week
4
#AlBaqarah
251
The 'Mulk' and 'Hikmat'
Sovereignity or rule or authority requires wisdom. How can one manage if wisdom is not there. It's very easy to understand the concept. What intrigued me is the harf ataf in between. The 'and'. What use is Wisdom if it doesn't HV a territory to play upon! What use is a wise man sitting in a cave. For every quality that Allah bestows upon us, it's the manifestation of that quality whi...
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7
5
Hisham Abdallah
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:251, 22:40
Can't stop reflecting on these two verses, especially in light of the recent midterm elections. The first Ayah (2:251) makes a general statement that without competition for power the land would be corrupted. The second (22:40) outlines one of the areas of life that is very sensitive to tyranny; that is religious freedom.
So even though one may not fully like or align with either/any of the alternatives, having such alternatives, per se, is a gre...
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2
0
Hisham Abdallah
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:251
On the law of 'Tadaafu'' or counterbalance of power:
I do not particularly like the Democratic Party (in its current form), but I wholeheartedly and utterly dread the prospect of where the USA would end if it continues to be ruled by the GOP!
That means that I will do whatever I can (i.e. vote and encourage others to vote!) in order to see a shift of power in the midterm and in 2020 towards the Democrats.
Why? Essentially because I believe in t...
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4
0
Sirotum Daud
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12 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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3
2
A Siddiqui
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:249-251
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
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31
17
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