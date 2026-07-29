Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
248
2:248
وقال لهم نبيهم ان اية ملكه ان ياتيكم التابوت فيه سكينة من ربكم وبقية مما ترك ال موسى وال هارون تحمله الملايكة ان في ذالك لاية لكم ان كنتم مومنين ٢٤٨
وَقَالَ لَهُمْ نَبِيُّهُمْ إِنَّ ءَايَةَ مُلْكِهِۦٓ أَن يَأْتِيَكُمُ ٱلتَّابُوتُ فِيهِ سَكِينَةٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَبَقِيَّةٌۭ مِّمَّا تَرَكَ ءَالُ مُوسَىٰ وَءَالُ هَـٰرُونَ تَحْمِلُهُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَةًۭ لَّكُمْ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ٢٤٨
وَقَالَ
لَهُمۡ
نَبِيُّهُمۡ
إِنَّ
ءَايَةَ
مُلۡكِهِۦٓ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمُ
ٱلتَّابُوتُ
فِيهِ
سَكِينَةٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
وَبَقِيَّةٞ
مِّمَّا
تَرَكَ
ءَالُ
مُوسَىٰ
وَءَالُ
هَٰرُونَ
تَحۡمِلُهُ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَةٗ
لَّكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُم
مُّؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٤٨
Their prophet further told them, “The sign of Saul’s kingship is that the Ark will come to you—containing reassurance
1
from your Lord and relics of the family of Moses and the family of Aaron,
2
which will be carried by the angels. Surely in this is a sign for you, if you ˹truly˺ believe.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Sirotum Daud
Follow
12 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
See more
3
2
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah