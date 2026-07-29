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Al-Baqarah
245
2:245
من ذا الذي يقرض الله قرضا حسنا فيضاعفه له اضعافا كثيرة والله يقبض ويبسط واليه ترجعون ٢٤٥
مَّن ذَا ٱلَّذِى يُقْرِضُ ٱللَّهَ قَرْضًا حَسَنًۭا فَيُضَـٰعِفَهُۥ لَهُۥٓ أَضْعَافًۭا كَثِيرَةًۭ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَقْبِضُ وَيَبْصُۜطُ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٢٤٥
مَّن
ذَا
ٱلَّذِي
يُقۡرِضُ
ٱللَّهَ
قَرۡضًا
حَسَنٗا
فَيُضَٰعِفَهُۥ
لَهُۥٓ
أَضۡعَافٗا
كَثِيرَةٗۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَقۡبِضُ
وَيَبۡصُۜطُ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٤٥
Who will lend to Allah a good loan which Allah will multiply many times over? It is Allah ˹alone˺ who decreases and increases ˹wealth˺. And to Him you will ˹all˺ be returned.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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18 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
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25
2
Talha Majeed
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21 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:245
Almost everyday after taraweeh there are charities who stand by the doors seeking donations for various causes. Today for some reason I thought to myself that I’m just going to leave and not consider a donation.
As soon as I got to the exit, one of the brothers stepped in front of me and shook my hand, he explained to me the cause and asked me if I would consider a donation.
In this verse Allah asks a question, “Who will lend to Allah a good ...
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4
0
Nadia
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37 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:245
This reflection is one I wrote in december of 2024, nearly a year ago, and I just came across it now and I thought I'd share. SubhanAllah, still having similar thoughts today.
Lately a common theme on my mind has been death, what happens after death and Jannah. The thousands of souls who are martyred all have a story, the look of peace on their faces, makes me question what I want my end to look like. How do I want to leave the earth?
Living ...
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13
1
Brandon Hodges
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:245
I believe that in submission of my time, energy and wealth in charity, Allah blesses us multiple times over. It's like the spirit of Ramadan and sacrifice in which we put our faith and belief into the Quran and Islam so that we may experience Allah's bounty and grow and evolve. If Allah asks of me to give, then it is done no questions asked because I know he will guide me in my giving.
#RamadanTaughtMe
11
3
J Yousef
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
Posted in
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
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7
1
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