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Al-Baqarah
243
2:243
۞ الم تر الى الذين خرجوا من ديارهم وهم الوف حذر الموت فقال لهم الله موتوا ثم احياهم ان الله لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٢٤٣
۞ أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى ٱلَّذِينَ خَرَجُوا۟ مِن دِيَـٰرِهِمْ وَهُمْ أُلُوفٌ حَذَرَ ٱلْمَوْتِ فَقَالَ لَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مُوتُوا۟ ثُمَّ أَحْيَـٰهُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٢٤٣
۞ أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
إِلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَرَجُواْ
مِن
دِيَٰرِهِمۡ
وَهُمۡ
أُلُوفٌ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
فَقَالَ
لَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
مُوتُواْ
ثُمَّ
أَحۡيَٰهُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٢٤٣
Have you ˹O Prophet˺ not seen those who fled their homes in the thousands for fear of death?
1
Allah said to them, “Die!” then He gave them life. Surely Allah is ever Bountiful to humanity, but most people are ungrateful.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Rayaan Shafi
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7 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:243, 67:16
One day I finished work late at night, and I had to come home by taking a bus and then walk for about 15 minutes to reach home. So, my parents were telling me not to come by myself and they insisted that either they or my brother will pick me up from work by car, because they felt concern for me if I walked in the dark streets by myself at that time, especially since some bad incidents have occurred in our neighborhood.
But, I told them not to w...
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35
6
Nadrah
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 29:57, 2:243, 3:185
Death, is it a blessing or suffering? Everyone fear leaving this world without much preparation. I heard many stories of death related experience yesterday. How one suffered from it and how one sudden death has a beautiful flow and end. They got me thinking, how did I want my ending to be? I keep on asking myself yesterday, am I dying? The aforementioned is due to some changes I keep on experiencing. I know very well that I need extra time to rep...
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6
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