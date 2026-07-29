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Al-Baqarah
241
2:241
وللمطلقات متاع بالمعروف حقا على المتقين ٢٤١
وَلِلْمُطَلَّقَـٰتِ مَتَـٰعٌۢ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۖ حَقًّا عَلَى ٱلْمُتَّقِينَ ٢٤١
وَلِلۡمُطَلَّقَٰتِ
مَتَٰعُۢ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۖ
حَقًّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٢٤١
Reasonable provisions must be made for divorced women—a duty on those mindful ˹of Allah˺.
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