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Al-Baqarah
239
2:239
فان خفتم فرجالا او ركبانا فاذا امنتم فاذكروا الله كما علمكم ما لم تكونوا تعلمون ٢٣٩
فَإِنْ خِفْتُمْ فَرِجَالًا أَوْ رُكْبَانًۭا ۖ فَإِذَآ أَمِنتُمْ فَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ كَمَا عَلَّمَكُم مَّا لَمْ تَكُونُوا۟ تَعْلَمُونَ ٢٣٩
فَإِنۡ
خِفۡتُمۡ
فَرِجَالًا
أَوۡ
رُكۡبَانٗاۖ
فَإِذَآ
أَمِنتُمۡ
فَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
كَمَا
عَلَّمَكُم
مَّا
لَمۡ
تَكُونُواْ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٣٩
If you are in danger, pray on foot or while riding. But when you are safe, ˹take time to˺ remember Allah for teaching you what you did not know.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Latifah
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:239
Subhanallah, what stood out to me here is how accommodating and understanding Allah is of our human state. Prayer is still commanded on us but slightly adjusted to fit the circumstance of someone unable to stop due to imminent danger. This emphasizes how Salah is mandatory on us regardless of our situation. However, Allah doesn't place this as a burden on humankind but rather as a cure, as peace, as guidance. Allah doesn't need our prayers, but...
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10
8
Sulaiman
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:239
Allah asks us to do things like pray and fast,
But if it’s hard for you to do, he makes it easy for us,
like in this ayah Allah SWT says 'If you are in danger, pray on foot or while riding. But when you are safe, ˹take time to˺ remember Allah for teaching you what you did not know.' (239)
9
4
A Siddiqui
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 93:11, 2:239
'But when you are safe, ˹take time to˺ remember Allah for teaching you what you did not know.'
Tell me something (or many things) that Allah taught you through Islam. It can be as simple as manners and daily habits, or as complex as in-depth knowledge of something. (It will be difficult to narrow it down, but please share at least one thing no matter how simple it may seem. Those 'simple' things are actually so much greater than we recognize!) ...
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26
45
tareq abed
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 4:43, 4:102, 24:30, 2:43, 4:101, 33:53, 33:32, 17:32, 2:239
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
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21
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:238-239
﷽
Be watchful over the Prayers, and over praying with the utmost excellence, and stand before Allah as would utterly obedient servants. And even if you face the state of fear, still perform the Prayer whether on foot or riding; and when you are secure, remember Allah in the manner that He taught you, the manner that you did not know earlier. (2:238-239)
Reflecting on the quoted verse:
What a blessing it is to know how to pray!
It reminds me of...
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5
0
Sundas Ejaz
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:238-239
This Covid-19 pandemic has caused distress around the globe, and there has been a lot of uncertainty for dealing with this crisis. I'm sure it's agreeable to say that we have all been waiting to get back to 'normal' or some form of a 'new normal'.
I feel الله عزوجل has sent many reminders our way, so we can regain our focus and quite frankly get our act together. For instance, we have been taking His blessings for granted; we are somewhat in a d...
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13
3
tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:238-239
The importance of prayer on time, that even in a state of fear complete your prayer even if you are unable to fulfill the pillars of rukoo3 and sujood, do it to the best of your ability, just dont intentionally delay it past its time. What more proof do you need that delaying salah past its time without reasonable cause is a disaster for a believer?
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