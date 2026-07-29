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Al-Baqarah
235
2:235
ولا جناح عليكم فيما عرضتم به من خطبة النساء او اكننتم في انفسكم علم الله انكم ستذكرونهن ولاكن لا تواعدوهن سرا الا ان تقولوا قولا معروفا ولا تعزموا عقدة النكاح حتى يبلغ الكتاب اجله واعلموا ان الله يعلم ما في انفسكم فاحذروه واعلموا ان الله غفور حليم ٢٣٥
وَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ فِيمَا عَرَّضْتُم بِهِۦ مِنْ خِطْبَةِ ٱلنِّسَآءِ أَوْ أَكْنَنتُمْ فِىٓ أَنفُسِكُمْ ۚ عَلِمَ ٱللَّهُ أَنَّكُمْ سَتَذْكُرُونَهُنَّ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا تُوَاعِدُوهُنَّ سِرًّا إِلَّآ أَن تَقُولُوا۟ قَوْلًۭا مَّعْرُوفًۭا ۚ وَلَا تَعْزِمُوا۟ عُقْدَةَ ٱلنِّكَاحِ حَتَّىٰ يَبْلُغَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبُ أَجَلَهُۥ ۚ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَعْلَمُ مَا فِىٓ أَنفُسِكُمْ فَٱحْذَرُوهُ ۚ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَفُورٌ حَلِيمٌۭ ٢٣٥
وَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
فِيمَا
عَرَّضۡتُم
بِهِۦ
مِنۡ
خِطۡبَةِ
ٱلنِّسَآءِ
أَوۡ
أَكۡنَنتُمۡ
فِيٓ
أَنفُسِكُمۡۚ
عَلِمَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَنَّكُمۡ
سَتَذۡكُرُونَهُنَّ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
تُوَاعِدُوهُنَّ
سِرًّا
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَقُولُواْ
قَوۡلٗا
مَّعۡرُوفٗاۚ
وَلَا
تَعۡزِمُواْ
عُقۡدَةَ
ٱلنِّكَاحِ
حَتَّىٰ
يَبۡلُغَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبُ
أَجَلَهُۥۚ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِيٓ
أَنفُسِكُمۡ
فَٱحۡذَرُوهُۚ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَفُورٌ
حَلِيمٞ
٢٣٥
There is no blame on you for subtly showing interest in ˹divorced or widowed˺ women
1
or for hiding ˹the intention˺ in your hearts. Allah knows that you are considering them ˹for marriage˺. But do not make a secret commitment with them—you can only show interest in them appropriately. Do not commit to the bond of marriage until the waiting period expires. Know that Allah is aware of what is in your hearts, so beware of Him. And know that Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Forbearing.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
J Yousef
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8 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 17:44, 35:41, 2:225, 2:235, 22:59
Posted in
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Haleem is the One who is not hasty in punishing. As humans, we appreciate forbearance. We appreciate being given chances to rectify ourselves before seeing the consequences of our actions. If there was a rule that you would be sent to detention for not doing your homework, wouldn’t you be grateful that your teacher let it slide? How about the second time she does so, or the third? What about when a police officer catches you speeding, but does...
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