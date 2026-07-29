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Al-Baqarah
234
2:234
والذين يتوفون منكم ويذرون ازواجا يتربصن بانفسهن اربعة اشهر وعشرا فاذا بلغن اجلهن فلا جناح عليكم فيما فعلن في انفسهن بالمعروف والله بما تعملون خبير ٢٣٤
وَٱلَّذِينَ يُتَوَفَّوْنَ مِنكُمْ وَيَذَرُونَ أَزْوَٰجًۭا يَتَرَبَّصْنَ بِأَنفُسِهِنَّ أَرْبَعَةَ أَشْهُرٍۢ وَعَشْرًۭا ۖ فَإِذَا بَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ فِيمَا فَعَلْنَ فِىٓ أَنفُسِهِنَّ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرٌۭ ٢٣٤
وَٱلَّذِينَ
يُتَوَفَّوۡنَ
مِنكُمۡ
وَيَذَرُونَ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
يَتَرَبَّصۡنَ
بِأَنفُسِهِنَّ
أَرۡبَعَةَ
أَشۡهُرٖ
وَعَشۡرٗاۖ
فَإِذَا
بَلَغۡنَ
أَجَلَهُنَّ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
فِيمَا
فَعَلۡنَ
فِيٓ
أَنفُسِهِنَّ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
خَبِيرٞ
٢٣٤
As for those of you who die and leave widows behind, let them observe a waiting period of four months and ten days. When they have reached the end of this period, then you
1
are not accountable for what they decide for themselves in a reasonable manner. And Allah is All-Aware of what you do.
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