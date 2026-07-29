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Al-Baqarah
233
2:233
۞ والوالدات يرضعن اولادهن حولين كاملين لمن اراد ان يتم الرضاعة وعلى المولود له رزقهن وكسوتهن بالمعروف لا تكلف نفس الا وسعها لا تضار والدة بولدها ولا مولود له بولده وعلى الوارث مثل ذالك فان ارادا فصالا عن تراض منهما وتشاور فلا جناح عليهما وان اردتم ان تسترضعوا اولادكم فلا جناح عليكم اذا سلمتم ما اتيتم بالمعروف واتقوا الله واعلموا ان الله بما تعملون بصير ٢٣٣
۞ وَٱلْوَٰلِدَٰتُ يُرْضِعْنَ أَوْلَـٰدَهُنَّ حَوْلَيْنِ كَامِلَيْنِ ۖ لِمَنْ أَرَادَ أَن يُتِمَّ ٱلرَّضَاعَةَ ۚ وَعَلَى ٱلْمَوْلُودِ لَهُۥ رِزْقُهُنَّ وَكِسْوَتُهُنَّ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۚ لَا تُكَلَّفُ نَفْسٌ إِلَّا وُسْعَهَا ۚ لَا تُضَآرَّ وَٰلِدَةٌۢ بِوَلَدِهَا وَلَا مَوْلُودٌۭ لَّهُۥ بِوَلَدِهِۦ ۚ وَعَلَى ٱلْوَارِثِ مِثْلُ ذَٰلِكَ ۗ فَإِنْ أَرَادَا فِصَالًا عَن تَرَاضٍۢ مِّنْهُمَا وَتَشَاوُرٍۢ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْهِمَا ۗ وَإِنْ أَرَدتُّمْ أَن تَسْتَرْضِعُوٓا۟ أَوْلَـٰدَكُمْ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذَا سَلَّمْتُم مَّآ ءَاتَيْتُم بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۗ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ٢٣٣
۞ وَٱلۡوَٰلِدَٰتُ
يُرۡضِعۡنَ
أَوۡلَٰدَهُنَّ
حَوۡلَيۡنِ
كَامِلَيۡنِۖ
لِمَنۡ
أَرَادَ
أَن
يُتِمَّ
ٱلرَّضَاعَةَۚ
وَعَلَى
ٱلۡمَوۡلُودِ
لَهُۥ
رِزۡقُهُنَّ
وَكِسۡوَتُهُنَّ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۚ
لَا
تُكَلَّفُ
نَفۡسٌ
إِلَّا
وُسۡعَهَاۚ
لَا
تُضَآرَّ
وَٰلِدَةُۢ
بِوَلَدِهَا
وَلَا
مَوۡلُودٞ
لَّهُۥ
بِوَلَدِهِۦۚ
وَعَلَى
ٱلۡوَارِثِ
مِثۡلُ
ذَٰلِكَۗ
فَإِنۡ
أَرَادَا
فِصَالًا
عَن
تَرَاضٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
وَتَشَاوُرٖ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡهِمَاۗ
وَإِنۡ
أَرَدتُّمۡ
أَن
تَسۡتَرۡضِعُوٓاْ
أَوۡلَٰدَكُمۡ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِذَا
سَلَّمۡتُم
مَّآ
ءَاتَيۡتُم
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۗ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٞ
٢٣٣
˹Divorced˺ mothers will breastfeed their offspring for two whole years, for those who wish to complete the nursing ˹of their child˺. The child’s father will provide reasonable maintenance and clothing for the mother ˹during that period˺. No one will be charged with more than they can bear. No mother or father should be made to suffer for their child. The ˹father’s˺ heirs are under the same obligation. But if both sides decide—after mutual consultation and consent—to wean a child, then there is no blame on them. If you decide to have your children nursed by a wet-nurse, it is permissible as long as you pay fairly. Be mindful of Allah, and know that Allah is All-Seeing of what you do.
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