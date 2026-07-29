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Al-Baqarah
232
2:232
واذا طلقتم النساء فبلغن اجلهن فلا تعضلوهن ان ينكحن ازواجهن اذا تراضوا بينهم بالمعروف ذالك يوعظ به من كان منكم يومن بالله واليوم الاخر ذالكم ازكى لكم واطهر والله يعلم وانتم لا تعلمون ٢٣٢
وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ فَلَا تَعْضُلُوهُنَّ أَن يَنكِحْنَ أَزْوَٰجَهُنَّ إِذَا تَرَٰضَوْا۟ بَيْنَهُم بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ يُوعَظُ بِهِۦ مَن كَانَ مِنكُمْ يُؤْمِنُ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۗ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَزْكَىٰ لَكُمْ وَأَطْهَرُ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٢٣٢
وَإِذَا
طَلَّقۡتُمُ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
فَبَلَغۡنَ
أَجَلَهُنَّ
فَلَا
تَعۡضُلُوهُنَّ
أَن
يَنكِحۡنَ
أَزۡوَٰجَهُنَّ
إِذَا
تَرَٰضَوۡاْ
بَيۡنَهُم
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۗ
ذَٰلِكَ
يُوعَظُ
بِهِۦ
مَن
كَانَ
مِنكُمۡ
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۗ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
أَزۡكَىٰ
لَكُمۡ
وَأَطۡهَرُۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٣٢
When you divorce women and they have reached the end of their waiting period, do not ˹let the guardians˺ prevent them from re-marrying their ex-husbands if they come to an honourable agreement. This is enjoined on whoever has faith in Allah and the Last Day. This is purer and more dignifying for you. Allah knows and you do not know.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Hammad Fahim
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29 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:232
This is purer and more dignifying for you [ذَٰلِكُمْ أَزْكَىٰ لَكُمْ وَأَطْهَرُ]
When we speak about purity in Islam, this an all-encompassing feature which touches and concerns matters of worship, transactions and relationships. It is present in all our affairs, shaping our belief, behaviour, and society. What has been prescribed by Allah, His commands, His inunctions and prohibitions are pure in every sense including the moral sense. Purit...
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