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Al-Baqarah
230
2:230
فان طلقها فلا تحل له من بعد حتى تنكح زوجا غيره فان طلقها فلا جناح عليهما ان يتراجعا ان ظنا ان يقيما حدود الله وتلك حدود الله يبينها لقوم يعلمون ٢٣٠
فَإِن طَلَّقَهَا فَلَا تَحِلُّ لَهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدُ حَتَّىٰ تَنكِحَ زَوْجًا غَيْرَهُۥ ۗ فَإِن طَلَّقَهَا فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْهِمَآ أَن يَتَرَاجَعَآ إِن ظَنَّآ أَن يُقِيمَا حُدُودَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَتِلْكَ حُدُودُ ٱللَّهِ يُبَيِّنُهَا لِقَوْمٍۢ يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٣٠
فَإِن
طَلَّقَهَا
فَلَا
تَحِلُّ
لَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدُ
حَتَّىٰ
تَنكِحَ
زَوۡجًا
غَيۡرَهُۥۗ
فَإِن
طَلَّقَهَا
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡهِمَآ
أَن
يَتَرَاجَعَآ
إِن
ظَنَّآ
أَن
يُقِيمَا
حُدُودَ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَتِلۡكَ
حُدُودُ
ٱللَّهِ
يُبَيِّنُهَا
لِقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٣٠
So if a husband divorces his wife ˹three times˺, then it is not lawful for him to remarry her until after she has married another man and then is divorced. Then it is permissible for them to reunite, as long as they feel they are able to maintain the limits of Allah. These are the limits set by Allah, which He makes clear for people of knowledge.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
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2 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:230
Ayahs 230-237 , like many other ayahs in the Quran, have reminders of Allah having knowledge and control over everything. He is all seeing, aware. These are enough for a believer to feel reassured and in comfort that a God of justice and complete knowledge and control is watching over us. On top of that like many places in quran, I find is so peaceful, tender, loving, caring, and safe when Allah reminds us alongside above, that He is All-Forgivin...
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