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Al-Baqarah
229
2:229
الطلاق مرتان فامساك بمعروف او تسريح باحسان ولا يحل لكم ان تاخذوا مما اتيتموهن شييا الا ان يخافا الا يقيما حدود الله فان خفتم الا يقيما حدود الله فلا جناح عليهما فيما افتدت به تلك حدود الله فلا تعتدوها ومن يتعد حدود الله فاولايك هم الظالمون ٢٢٩
ٱلطَّلَـٰقُ مَرَّتَانِ ۖ فَإِمْسَاكٌۢ بِمَعْرُوفٍ أَوْ تَسْرِيحٌۢ بِإِحْسَـٰنٍۢ ۗ وَلَا يَحِلُّ لَكُمْ أَن تَأْخُذُوا۟ مِمَّآ ءَاتَيْتُمُوهُنَّ شَيْـًٔا إِلَّآ أَن يَخَافَآ أَلَّا يُقِيمَا حُدُودَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ فَإِنْ خِفْتُمْ أَلَّا يُقِيمَا حُدُودَ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْهِمَا فِيمَا ٱفْتَدَتْ بِهِۦ ۗ تِلْكَ حُدُودُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَعْتَدُوهَا ۚ وَمَن يَتَعَدَّ حُدُودَ ٱللَّهِ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلظَّـٰلِمُونَ ٢٢٩
ٱلطَّلَٰقُ
مَرَّتَانِۖ
فَإِمۡسَاكُۢ
بِمَعۡرُوفٍ
أَوۡ
تَسۡرِيحُۢ
بِإِحۡسَٰنٖۗ
وَلَا
يَحِلُّ
لَكُمۡ
أَن
تَأۡخُذُواْ
مِمَّآ
ءَاتَيۡتُمُوهُنَّ
شَيۡـًٔا
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَخَافَآ
أَلَّا
يُقِيمَا
حُدُودَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
فَإِنۡ
خِفۡتُمۡ
أَلَّا
يُقِيمَا
حُدُودَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡهِمَا
فِيمَا
ٱفۡتَدَتۡ
بِهِۦۗ
تِلۡكَ
حُدُودُ
ٱللَّهِ
فَلَا
تَعۡتَدُوهَاۚ
وَمَن
يَتَعَدَّ
حُدُودَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٢٩
Divorce may be retracted twice, then the husband must retain ˹his wife˺ with honour or separate ˹from her˺ with grace.
1
It is not lawful for husbands to take back anything of the dowry given to their wives, unless the couple fears not being able to keep within the limits of Allah.
2
So if you fear they will not be able to keep within the limits of Allah, there is no blame if the wife compensates the husband to obtain divorce.
3
These are the limits set by Allah, so do not transgress them. And whoever transgresses the limits of Allah, they are the ˹true˺ wrongdoers.
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:229
This verse was revealed in order to end pagan practices that gave the husband the right to repudiate his wife or to bring her back as often as he desired. According to Ibn Kathīr, before the advent of Islam, the husband could repudiate and then take back his wife as often as a hundred times. The revelation of this verse aimed at limiting divorce to two times by decreeing the impossibility of taking a wife back for a third time, except in the case...
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