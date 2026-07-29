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Al-Baqarah
223
2:223
نساوكم حرث لكم فاتوا حرثكم انى شيتم وقدموا لانفسكم واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم ملاقوه وبشر المومنين ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمْ حَرْثٌۭ لَّكُمْ فَأْتُوا۟ حَرْثَكُمْ أَنَّىٰ شِئْتُمْ ۖ وَقَدِّمُوا۟ لِأَنفُسِكُمْ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُم مُّلَـٰقُوهُ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمۡ
حَرۡثٞ
لَّكُمۡ
فَأۡتُواْ
حَرۡثَكُمۡ
أَنَّىٰ
شِئۡتُمۡۖ
وَقَدِّمُواْ
لِأَنفُسِكُمۡۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُم
مُّلَٰقُوهُۗ
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٢٣
Your wives are like farmland for you,
1
so approach them ˹consensually˺ as you please.
2
And send forth something good for yourselves.
3
Be mindful of Allah, and know that you will meet Him. And give good news to the believers.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Ayah Malouhi
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:223
I’ve noticed that with many ayat that give men a right over women, they almost always end with اتقوا الله. Obviously that applies to men and women, but in the context of these types of ayat, to me it’s like a reminder to men not to take advantage of their rights and become oppressive.
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