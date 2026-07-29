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Al-Baqarah
22
2:22
الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلْأَرْضَ فِرَٰشًۭا وَٱلسَّمَآءَ بِنَآءًۭ وَأَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجَ بِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ رِزْقًۭا لَّكُمْ ۖ فَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ لِلَّهِ أَندَادًۭا وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٢٢
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
˹He is the One˺ Who has made the earth a place of settlement for you and the sky a canopy; and sends down rain from the sky, causing fruits to grow as a provision for you. So do not knowingly set up equals to Allah ˹in worship˺.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:22
﷽
The earth stretches out beneath me, a stable, constant place to live, to work, to grow,
and above it, the sky stands vast and protective, wrapping around all of creation.
Every drop of rain that falls is a mercy, a gift sent from above,
feeding the land, filling rivers, and nourishing the plants that provide food for us.
It's so easy to take for granted, yet when I pause to reflect,
I feel how all of this is part of Allah’s care—
how we...
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18
3
Sol Fiamante
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:22
voi coloro che non ci credete avete la scelta di fare quello che volete ma alla fine le vostre scelte vi porteranno nel mondo delle tenebre avete ancora tempo per le scelte giuste e andrete nel mondo della luce.
1
1
Sherene Mansor
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3 years ago
·
Referencing
Surah 1 and Ayah 3:2-6, 2:22, 2:255, 4:171-172
I used to skip the parts of the Quran that described Allaah SWT.
I would focus on those parts that i thought were important; the rules and basically what was expected of me.
Till I discovered a beautiful world;
The world of knowing Allah SWT.
'The Jewels of the Quran' by Muhammad Abul Quasem, took my study of the Quran to a definitive turn. In this book, the author simplified the writings of Imam Al Ghazali rahimahullah. This was my first int...
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8
8
ekaterina myachina
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14 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
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11
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