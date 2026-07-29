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Al-Baqarah
213
2:213
كان الناس امة واحدة فبعث الله النبيين مبشرين ومنذرين وانزل معهم الكتاب بالحق ليحكم بين الناس فيما اختلفوا فيه وما اختلف فيه الا الذين اوتوه من بعد ما جاءتهم البينات بغيا بينهم فهدى الله الذين امنوا لما اختلفوا فيه من الحق باذنه والله يهدي من يشاء الى صراط مستقيم ٢١٣
كَانَ ٱلنَّاسُ أُمَّةًۭ وَٰحِدَةًۭ فَبَعَثَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ مُبَشِّرِينَ وَمُنذِرِينَ وَأَنزَلَ مَعَهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِٱلْحَقِّ لِيَحْكُمَ بَيْنَ ٱلنَّاسِ فِيمَا ٱخْتَلَفُوا۟ فِيهِ ۚ وَمَا ٱخْتَلَفَ فِيهِ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوهُ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَتْهُمُ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتُ بَغْيًۢا بَيْنَهُمْ ۖ فَهَدَى ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لِمَا ٱخْتَلَفُوا۟ فِيهِ مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ بِإِذْنِهِۦ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَهْدِى مَن يَشَآءُ إِلَىٰ صِرَٰطٍۢ مُّسْتَقِيمٍ ٢١٣
كَانَ
ٱلنَّاسُ
أُمَّةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
فَبَعَثَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
مُبَشِّرِينَ
وَمُنذِرِينَ
وَأَنزَلَ
مَعَهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
لِيَحۡكُمَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
فِيمَا
ٱخۡتَلَفُواْ
فِيهِۚ
وَمَا
ٱخۡتَلَفَ
فِيهِ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُوهُ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
جَآءَتۡهُمُ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتُ
بَغۡيَۢا
بَيۡنَهُمۡۖ
فَهَدَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لِمَا
ٱخۡتَلَفُواْ
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
بِإِذۡنِهِۦۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَهۡدِي
مَن
يَشَآءُ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٍ
٢١٣
Humanity had once been one community ˹of believers before they lost faith˺. Then Allah raised prophets as deliverers of good news and as warners, and revealed to them the Scriptures in truth to judge among people regarding their disputes. And no one disputed the Scriptures except the very people who received them after clear proofs had come to them—out of jealousy. Then Allah, by His grace, has guided the believers to the truth regarding those disputes. And Allah guides whoever He wills to the Straight Path.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Mohannad Hakeem
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4 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:213
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to always make this duaa during his night prayer:
كان النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم يفتتح صلاته في قيام الليل: ((اللَّهُمَّ رَبَّ جِبْرَائِيلَ وَمِيكَائِيلَ وَإِسْرَافِيلَ، فَاطِرَ السَّمَوَاتِ وَالأَرْضِ، عَالِمَ الْغَيْبِ وَالشَّهَادَةِ، أَنْتَ تَحْكُمُ بَيْنَ عِبَادِكَ فِيمَا كَانُوا فِيهِ يَخْتَلِفُونَ، اهْدِنِي لِمَا اخْتُلِفَ فِيهِ مِنَ الْحَقِّ بِإذْنِكَ، إِنَّكَ تَهْدِي مَنْ تَشَاءُ إِلَى صِرَاطٍ مُسْتَقِيمٍ
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tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:213
The blessing Allah had on this ummah was he guided us to the truth that the other nations differed over. While both sides argue on extreme ends, one claiming Jesus AS was god or son of god, and the other claiming he was a son of adultery, Allah SWT guided us to the truth in this matter as he guided us to the truth in all matters they differed over.
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