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Al-Baqarah
210
2:210
هل ينظرون الا ان ياتيهم الله في ظلل من الغمام والملايكة وقضي الامر والى الله ترجع الامور ٢١٠
هَلْ يَنظُرُونَ إِلَّآ أَن يَأْتِيَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ فِى ظُلَلٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْغَمَامِ وَٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةُ وَقُضِىَ ٱلْأَمْرُ ۚ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ تُرْجَعُ ٱلْأُمُورُ ٢١٠
هَلۡ
يَنظُرُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
فِي
ظُلَلٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡغَمَامِ
وَٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةُ
وَقُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُۚ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
تُرۡجَعُ
ٱلۡأُمُورُ
٢١٠
Are they waiting for Allah ˹Himself˺ to come to them in the shade of clouds, along with the angels? ˹If He did˺, then the matter would be settled ˹at once˺. And to Allah ˹all˺ matters will be returned ˹for judgment˺.
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