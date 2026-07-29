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Al-Baqarah
203
2:203
۞ واذكروا الله في ايام معدودات فمن تعجل في يومين فلا اثم عليه ومن تاخر فلا اثم عليه لمن اتقى واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم اليه تحشرون ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فِىٓ أَيَّامٍۢ مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن تَعَجَّلَ فِى يَوْمَيْنِ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ وَمَن تَأَخَّرَ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ لِمَنِ ٱتَّقَىٰ ۗ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فِيٓ
أَيَّامٖ
مَّعۡدُودَٰتٖۚ
فَمَن
تَعَجَّلَ
فِي
يَوۡمَيۡنِ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَمَن
تَأَخَّرَ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
لِمَنِ
ٱتَّقَىٰۗ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٢٠٣
And remember Allah during ˹these˺ appointed days.
1
Whoever departs swiftly on the second day is not sinful, neither are those who stay behind ˹till the third—seeking additional reward˺, so long as they are mindful ˹of their Lord˺. And be mindful of Allah, and know that to Him you will ˹all˺ be gathered.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Azimah Daud
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:203
Hajj Ends… But the Remembrance Begins
'And remember Allah during the appointed days…'
(Al-Baqarah 2:203)
And then what happens?
From verse 204 onwards — until the end of Juz 2 (verse 252) —Allah’s name and essence are everywhere. The word الله appears in almost all ayat. Go thru and discover them one by one.
Why This Pattern Matters?
Hajj Is a Journey of Returning to Allah
After we:
• Say Labbayk,
• Stand in Arafah,
• Sleep under the st...
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2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:203, 22:27-28
﷽
I pray to Allah that every household in the Muslim ummah echoes with the profound sounds of duas and takbeerat on the Day of Hajj.
اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ، وَاللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، وَلِلَّهِ الْحَمْدُ
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah,
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa lillahil-hamd.
It is recommended to recite them frequently, especially after prayers,...
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