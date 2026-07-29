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Al-Baqarah
198
2:198
ليس عليكم جناح ان تبتغوا فضلا من ربكم فاذا افضتم من عرفات فاذكروا الله عند المشعر الحرام واذكروه كما هداكم وان كنتم من قبله لمن الضالين ١٩٨
لَيْسَ عَلَيْكُمْ جُنَاحٌ أَن تَبْتَغُوا۟ فَضْلًۭا مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ ۚ فَإِذَآ أَفَضْتُم مِّنْ عَرَفَـٰتٍۢ فَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عِندَ ٱلْمَشْعَرِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۖ وَٱذْكُرُوهُ كَمَا هَدَىٰكُمْ وَإِن كُنتُم مِّن قَبْلِهِۦ لَمِنَ ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ١٩٨
لَيۡسَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
جُنَاحٌ
أَن
تَبۡتَغُواْ
فَضۡلٗا
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡۚ
فَإِذَآ
أَفَضۡتُم
مِّنۡ
عَرَفَٰتٖ
فَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عِندَ
ٱلۡمَشۡعَرِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۖ
وَٱذۡكُرُوهُ
كَمَا
هَدَىٰكُمۡ
وَإِن
كُنتُم
مِّن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَمِنَ
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
١٩٨
There is no blame on you for seeking the bounty of your Lord ˹during this journey˺.
1
When you return from ’Arafât,
2
praise Allah near the sacred place
3
and praise Him for having guided you, for surely before this ˹guidance˺ you were astray.
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Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 22:27-28, 2:198
Bismillah
Mabrook Dhull Hijjah!
As the first ten days of Dhu al-Hijjah approach, my heart fills with anticipation and devotion.
These sacred days are a time for us to draw closer to Allah, to deepen our worship and remember Him abundantly.
I strive to engage in additional prayers, recite the Quran, and make dhikr, reflecting on the verse, 'And remember Allah during [specific] numbered days' (Quran 2:203).
Gratitude overflows as I ponder t...
See more
14
5
Mohannad Hakeem
Follow
4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:198
Throwback...
#Arafa
during my Hajj in 2019
Literally an 'out of this world' feeling
Too spiritual to describe,
Too massive to even try to put in words
Felt like a baby in his infant stages, felt connected not only with my deeper self, but also with my purpose, my creation, my creator,
The sacredness of the time, the place, the people, all come together and give you this once-in-a-life-time feeling.
I don't claim to have become more religi...
See more
26
12
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