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Al-Baqarah
196
2:196
واتموا الحج والعمرة لله فان احصرتم فما استيسر من الهدي ولا تحلقوا رءوسكم حتى يبلغ الهدي محله فمن كان منكم مريضا او به اذى من راسه ففدية من صيام او صدقة او نسك فاذا امنتم فمن تمتع بالعمرة الى الحج فما استيسر من الهدي فمن لم يجد فصيام ثلاثة ايام في الحج وسبعة اذا رجعتم تلك عشرة كاملة ذالك لمن لم يكن اهله حاضري المسجد الحرام واتقوا الله واعلموا ان الله شديد العقاب ١٩٦
وَأَتِمُّوا۟ ٱلْحَجَّ وَٱلْعُمْرَةَ لِلَّهِ ۚ فَإِنْ أُحْصِرْتُمْ فَمَا ٱسْتَيْسَرَ مِنَ ٱلْهَدْىِ ۖ وَلَا تَحْلِقُوا۟ رُءُوسَكُمْ حَتَّىٰ يَبْلُغَ ٱلْهَدْىُ مَحِلَّهُۥ ۚ فَمَن كَانَ مِنكُم مَّرِيضًا أَوْ بِهِۦٓ أَذًۭى مِّن رَّأْسِهِۦ فَفِدْيَةٌۭ مِّن صِيَامٍ أَوْ صَدَقَةٍ أَوْ نُسُكٍۢ ۚ فَإِذَآ أَمِنتُمْ فَمَن تَمَتَّعَ بِٱلْعُمْرَةِ إِلَى ٱلْحَجِّ فَمَا ٱسْتَيْسَرَ مِنَ ٱلْهَدْىِ ۚ فَمَن لَّمْ يَجِدْ فَصِيَامُ ثَلَـٰثَةِ أَيَّامٍۢ فِى ٱلْحَجِّ وَسَبْعَةٍ إِذَا رَجَعْتُمْ ۗ تِلْكَ عَشَرَةٌۭ كَامِلَةٌۭ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ لِمَن لَّمْ يَكُنْ أَهْلُهُۥ حَاضِرِى ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعِقَابِ ١٩٦
وَأَتِمُّواْ
ٱلۡحَجَّ
وَٱلۡعُمۡرَةَ
لِلَّهِۚ
فَإِنۡ
أُحۡصِرۡتُمۡ
فَمَا
ٱسۡتَيۡسَرَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَدۡيِۖ
وَلَا
تَحۡلِقُواْ
رُءُوسَكُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
يَبۡلُغَ
ٱلۡهَدۡيُ
مَحِلَّهُۥۚ
فَمَن
كَانَ
مِنكُم
مَّرِيضًا
أَوۡ
بِهِۦٓ
أَذٗى
مِّن
رَّأۡسِهِۦ
فَفِدۡيَةٞ
مِّن
صِيَامٍ
أَوۡ
صَدَقَةٍ
أَوۡ
نُسُكٖۚ
فَإِذَآ
أَمِنتُمۡ
فَمَن
تَمَتَّعَ
بِٱلۡعُمۡرَةِ
إِلَى
ٱلۡحَجِّ
فَمَا
ٱسۡتَيۡسَرَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَدۡيِۚ
فَمَن
لَّمۡ
يَجِدۡ
فَصِيَامُ
ثَلَٰثَةِ
أَيَّامٖ
فِي
ٱلۡحَجِّ
وَسَبۡعَةٍ
إِذَا
رَجَعۡتُمۡۗ
تِلۡكَ
عَشَرَةٞ
كَامِلَةٞۗ
ذَٰلِكَ
لِمَن
لَّمۡ
يَكُنۡ
أَهۡلُهُۥ
حَاضِرِي
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
شَدِيدُ
ٱلۡعِقَابِ
١٩٦
Complete the pilgrimage and minor pilgrimage for Allah.
1
But if prevented ˹from proceeding˺, then ˹offer˺ whatever sacrificial animals you can afford. And do not shave your heads until the sacrificial animal reaches its destination. But if any of you is ill or has a scalp ailment ˹requiring shaving˺, then compensate either by fasting, charity, or a sacrificial offering. In times of peace, you may combine the pilgrimage and minor pilgrimage then make the sacrificial offering you can afford. Whoever cannot afford that ˹offering˺, let them fast three days during pilgrimage and seven after returning ˹home˺—completing ten. These offerings are for those who do not live near the Sacred House. And be mindful of Allah, and know that Allah is severe in punishment.
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ekaterina myachina
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18 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
See more
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